Post exclusive content, earn money : Facebook to Group admins

With an active user base of 2 billion users, Facebook is a platform for creative and passionate people to showcase their skills and knowledge. Now, this undisputed king of social media is giving a golden chance to its skilled and potent users. A functionality which allows group admins to charge members for exclusive content is on the anvil.

The members will have to pay around $4.99 to $29.99/ month.30% of the total earned revenue should be shared with the Operating Systems, Android or iOS for the first year. After which the charges will come down to 15%.

See also:Google News Initiative India Training Network trains 8000 Journalists in India on fact checking

The thought of this functionality has stricken FB thanks to the group admins who have requested for the same. For making original, intriguing content expenses are involved and to meet that an income is needed which will be provided by this new feature. Facebook Product Manager Alex Dave said that the funds coming out of the activity would help them create higher quality content.

Talking about how this feature will work, the group members will first be a part of a bigger free group. The admin can later send invitations to each group member for joining the subscription group in order to have access to the exclusive content. This invitation will contain information about the type of content as well as how much will the members be charged for each content. The charges for the first month will be deducted right at the time of accepting the invitation.

Sarah Mueller is already part of the initiative by Facebook and she plans to start video tutorials about cleaning and finishing houses on her subscription group Organise My Home. As of now, the Facebook is not charging the admins but in future, they may demand a share from the revenue.