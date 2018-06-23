Quick Side Dish For Work-Night Meal: Onion Fry

This side dish of quick tasty onion fry is perfectly suited for a work-night meal. It uses few ingredients, doesn’t need much cooking time and, with its delicate honey soy dressing, is so flavorful you’d hardly believe it can be put together so effortlessly.

Ingredients

Onions – 4-5

Nigella seeds (kalonji) – 1/2 teaspoon

Sesame seeds – 1 teaspoon

Chili flakes- 1/2 teaspoon

Soy sauce – 1 teaspoon

Salt – To taste

Honey – 1/2 teaspoon

Olive oil – 2 teaspoons

Method

Peel and slice onions into thin rings horizontally. Retain only the even-shaped rings of the onion for this recipe. Use the ends and the core in some other dish.

Heat a non-stick pan and drizzle two teaspoons of olive oil. Add the nigella seeds and when they splutter, add sesame seeds and tip in the sliced onion rings. Let the onion rings brown lightly on medium-high heat. Keep turning the onion rings around so that they don’t burn.

When the onion has slightly browned, sprinkle salt, chili flakes and toss. Finish with soy sauce and honey. Quick tasty onion fry is ready.