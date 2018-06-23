Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan film earns Rs 151.8 crore

Race 3 box office collection day 8: Race 3 earned Rs 3.75 crore on Friday, taking its total collection to Rs 151.8 crore. The film has entered its second week and it is almost guaranteed to rule the coming week too. The Remo D’Souza directorial stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

In just a week of its theatrical run, Race 3 has broken several box office records. It is a Salman Khan film, after all. On its opening day itself, Race 3 became the biggest Bollywood opener this year. It is also one of the biggest Salman Khan films ever, and that is saying something.

I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.https://t.co/5Yd2Dhkywp #Race3InCinemas — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2018

Salman Khan on Friday took to Twitter to thank fans for supporting Race 3. He wrote on Twitter, “I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theatres n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.”.

Read More: ‘Damaged’ – the story of a female serial killer; this is why you should watch this show

Bobby Deol had earlier said, “I am very happy that people have appreciated my work and appreciated everyone’s work. We keep getting criticism. It matters when the film is really bad and if this was so bad, it wouldn’t have worked commercially.”

Race 3 has absolutely no competition this week. It is expected to dominate the box office in the coming week until Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju hits theatres.