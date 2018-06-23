Ranbir Nailed As Sanjay Dutt In ‘Munna Bhai’ After 15 Years: Video

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all gung-ho about his upcoming flick ‘Sanju’ where he will be seen in the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which will be presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences.

The Kapoor lad has transformed himself so much so that in the teaser which was released a few days back, it becomes hard to make any difference between the reel and the real Sanjay Dutt.

See Video shared by Rajkumar Hirani:

Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years ??? https://t.co/NNLsL4sorN#Sanju #RanbirKapoor @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) June 22, 2018

Rajkumar Hirani has directed the film and recently shared a small video clip of Dutt from ‘Munna Bhai’. You will be mighty impressed by Ranbir’s efforts to pull off a Dutt in such elan.

‘Sanju’ has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser has received a positive response and now all eyes set for the big release. The film will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.