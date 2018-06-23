As if the news of a U.P Police Man asking for leave to ‘expand his family’ wasn’t enough, another Police constable from Chattisgarh has written a letter to his superior, seeking permission to beat his own wife. The reason stated for taking the offensive step is that his wife belongs to an upper caste and therefore has a political affiliation.

The policeman is worried if he threatens and beats her, the woman’s family will make a complaint. Hence, to be on the safer side, the Policeman has asked for his superior’s permission.

Permission to beat wife ?? Its really hilarious, Authenticity not checked, but anything today is possible it seems, pic.twitter.com/j98ItqPLRe — Satyajit (@SatyajitP9) June 20, 2018

The complaint also says that he has always obliged to his wife, but now she wants to participate in a protest by family members of the police department in Raipur. The officer wants to make sure his wife is not attending the function, hence is asking the permission, so that he can beat his wife and make sure she is not going for the function.