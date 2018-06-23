The human behavior suggested that men like a woman with curves. Women are beautiful! Their body shapes can be defined by the weight. Weight is often distributed in an unequal manner throughout the body.

See Body Shapes Of Your Favorite Bollywood Actresses

Ileana

The Pear Shaped Body: This means that hips, thighs, and butt are your body’s center stage! lower body is more prominent than waist and bust.

Sonakshi Sinha

There is absolutely no denying that Sonakshi Sinha is a gorgeous woman with stunning eyes! Sonakshi’s body type can be classified as a Lollipop. This body type has large shoulders and back with “little” waist definition.

Anushka Sharma

Rectangular Body Type: similar to an Hourglass but without the waist. Not to fret, that slim and often petite.

Sonam Kapoor



Triangle Body Shape: This particular body type is the most athletic looking figure of them all! If you fit this category, you tend to have slightly broader/wider shoulders.

Katrina Kaif



Katrina’s curves have been adored since the time she has joined Bollywood. She has curves in all the right places, and has the classical hourglass figure.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra’s weight has been fluctuating recently. Nevertheless, her body shape can be classified as pear-shaped. The pear-shaped woman carries most of her body fat around the hips and thighs.

Sunny Leone



Sunny Leone can also be classified as an hourglass figure. Although Sunny Leone had breast implants in the past, there is no denying that she has a voluptuous figure with beautiful ratios naturally!