These celebrities who always seen beautifully dressed in all the events of Bollywood loves to sleep naked at night. Yes, they don’t wear anything on their body and sleeps freely at night.

Amy Jackson

John Abraham

Jacqueline Fernandez

Also Read: These are the interesting things all happy couples do before they go to sleep

Ponam Pandey

Padma Lakshmi

Marilyn Monroe

Nick Jonas

Rakhi Sawant