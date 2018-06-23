Shall we defend terrorists through Satyagraha? : Arun Jaitley

Union Minister Arun Jaitley made it clear that one cannot sing paeans of peace to the terrorists showering bullets with their guns, by saying that one cannot defend terrorism through Satyagraha. In his Facebook post, Jaitley said that the terrorists who were averse to surrendering themselves should be dealt with iron fists.

See also:Army and security forces in Operation All Out Part II; 10 most wanted terrorists on hit list

One could not wait for a political consensus in a serious law and order issue, said the Union Minister. His response comes at a time when there have been apprehensions from certain quarters including Congress leaders regarding the implementation of Governor’s rule in Jammu Kashmir may worsen the situation.

The government was considered only about the common civilians and they could not force the army to sit on one side of the table and have a discussion with the terrorists. People should have the best life and the surroundings plus the protection from the terrorists, said Jaitley.

It’s important to protect the sovereignty of the country and also protect the right to life of the people. Jaitley accused that no human rights organizations have come to speak for the lives of civilians who had become victims to the terrorists.No such organizations had shed their tears for the slain Jawans too, added the Minister.