Shocking ! Minor girl gang-raped by 10 youths , 2 arrested

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by ten youngsters in Chacheri village of Bulandshahr. The police have arrested the two accused.

According to reports , a case of gangrape under sections 363 and 376 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. The police arrested 18-year-old Nitish and his brother, Rohit. Subhash Singh, head constable of the Jahangirabad police station told , “Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.”

Also Read : Bank manager booked for allegedly demanding sexual favours from farmer’s wife to grant loan

According to the report, the incident took place on Monday when the girl had gone with her family to attend her cousin’s engagement ceremony in Chacheri village. Nitish and his brother Rohit were hired to set up tents at the function. Nitish reportedly convinced the girl to visit a shrine with him in the neighbouring village.

As per the police, after reaching the village, a group of boys who were already present there gangraped the girl. The girl was found in an unconscious condition in a field next morning around 5 am. On Friday, the victim’s brother lodged a case against the ten accused. The girl also complained that the accused had made a video of the incident.