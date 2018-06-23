Shocking revelation by Rajkumar Hirani about Sanjay Dutt and his relationship with women

Sanjay Dutt used to be the Casanova of Bollywood. The upcoming film Sanju, which is a biopic of Sanjay Dutt has captured this phase of his life correctly. Rajkumar Hirani, the director of the film, recently revealed how Sanjay Dutt managed to get so many girls in his life. Well, this ain’t a very impressive trick.

Rajkumar Hirani said that Sanjay Dutt brought all the girls to a fake tomb of his mother. He will then tell the girl that she was brought there to meet his mother. This creates an emotional attachment in the mind of the girl along with a ‘realization’ of the ‘tenderness’ of Sanjay Dutt’s mind. Also, the girl feels privileged, with the actor himself taking her to his mom. All of this is done in front of a fake tomb!

Hirani says Sanju also turns quite revengeful sometime. he was involved with ladies of his generation and the previous generation. Media often looks at Ranbir Kapoor as the Casanova of this era, but Rajkumar Hirani says Ranbir is nowhere close to Sanjay Dutt in being the Casanova.