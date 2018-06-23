Shruti Hassan spotted with her alleged Boyfriend: See Pics

Shruti Haasan spotted with her beau. looked ethereal in a yellow saree yesterday as she walked hand in hand with beau Michael Corsale.

The diva couldn’t stop blushing and it was quite evident that the two are truly madly deeply in love with each other. While Shruti looked gorgeous in a beautiful Indian ensemble, her beau was dressed in a simple, casual attire. To say that they looked good together, would be an understatement.

Although they haven’t spoken openly about their relationship, their frequent public appearances prove that they’re in a relationship. Last night, donning a bright yellow sari, the beautiful actress stepped out for a cosy dinner date with Michael when she was snapped.

Let’s have a look at beautiful pictures:

