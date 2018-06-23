Tamil actor Dhanush injured in Maari 2 set; injury is not serious

Actor Dhanush, who is currently busy shooting for Maari 2, suffered multiple injuries while filming an action scene recently. Dhanush on Saturday took to Twitter to let his worried fans know that he was doing alright. “My beloved dear fans … It’s not a major injury and I’m well. Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. I’m forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength(sic),” he tweeted.

According to reports, it was a fight scene between Dhanush’s Maari and the main antagonist played by Tovino Thomas. He is said to have injured his right leg and left hand, forcing the production of Maari 2 to stop. The climax shooting will resume after the actor is fully recovered.

Maari 2 is the sequel to Dhanush’s 2015 gangster drama, which was also directed by Balaji Mohan. Actor Sai Pallavi, who shot to fame with her role in Malayalam blockbuster Premam, will play the female lead. Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush’s sidekicks in the first part, will be part of the sequel too.