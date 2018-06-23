Tasty Evening Snack with Chicken – Recipe

Evening tea without a snack is unimaginable for many of us these days. So we always prefer to make some healthy snacks recipes at home.

Chicken donut recipe is very easy to make and is inviting too with its lovely aroma and texture. This popular indian snack is prepared with mashed potato, minced chicken and gram flour as the main ingredients.

INGREDIENTS

Chicken minced – 1 cup

Potato – 1, big, cooked and mashed

Onion – 1 , finely chopped

Green chilies – 1 or 2 , chopped

Garlic – 2 cloves, minced

Coriander leaves – 2 tbsp, chopped

Pepper powder – 1 tsp

Gram flour / besan – half a cup

Baking powder – half tsp

Red chili powder – half tsp

Salt – to taste

Oil for deep frying

PREPARATION

Cook chicken breast with chili powder and salt with less water until tender. Pulse it in a grinder and mince it. Set aside.

Pressure cook a big potato (unpeeled, quartered) with water and salt for 2 whistles. Release the air and drain the water. Peel it and mash it without any lumps. Set aside.

Now take a big vessel and add chopped onion, garlic, coriander leaves, green chilies, minced chicken, mashed potato, pepper powder. Combine very well.

To this add gram flour, baking powder, chilli powder and salt. Mix well to form a dough consistency. Sprinkle water only if required. I do not use water.

Now take a lemon sized ball out of the dough. Then flatten, make a big hole in the middle, shape it well like a donut or medu vada.

Heat oil in a non-stick pan for deep frying.

Fry in batches over a medium flame until both sides turn golden.

Serve it hot along with green chutney or ketchup.

Also Read:Chicken Lollipop Recipe