These are the most expensive dogs in the World -See Pics A dog is said to be a man’s best friend. And if you want your friend to be a certain breed, bloodline, or color, you can end up paying a huge amount of money. There are many dogs that only rich people can afford, and Bright Side made a list of some of the most expensive ones.

Pomeranian Spitz $800 — $2,500

Pomeranians were developed in the province of Pomerania from the ancient Spitz breeds. They love meeting new people, they are good with kids, and they get along well with other animals. These tiny dogs are very active indoors and are good choices for apartments. Though they only weigh from 3 to 7 pounds, the price on them is disproportionately high.

Dogo Argentino $1,000 — $4,000

This breed looks scary, and as a hunter and guardian breed, it can be quite aggressive. You should hire a professional trainer for it because a Dogo Argentino can be really dangerous if it’s not properly trained. To get this perfect guard for your home and family, you have to pay up to $4,000 for a puppy.

Akita

$800 — $4,500

Akitas originated in Japan, but today there are 2 separate varieties: a Japanese strain and an American strain. These dogs are very loyal, but they can also be stubborn and dominant and require a lot of training. The pure Japanese breed is more expensive and can reach a price of $4,500.

Rottweiler $1,000 — $6,000

Historically, this was a herding breed. Now these dogs are good guardians and are very protective of their families. They are often used as search and rescue dogs, police dogs, and guide dogs. Though this breed is very common and well known nowadays, some may cost you up to $6,000, depending on the bloodline.

Pharaoh Hound $1,200 — $6,500

Though they look exactly like ancient Egyptian dogs, they have no Egyptian ancestry. Their origin is a mystery. They are intelligent, active, and friendly. And these dogs “blush” when they get excited: their nose and ears turn a deep rose color.

Azawakh $3,000 — $6,500

This is one of the very few African breeds available for purchase. They are hunters and can reach speeds of 40 miles per hour. Obviously, they need lots of physical activity. These dogs are very friendly and love their humans and other dogs.

Tibetan Mastiff $2,500 — $7,000

Ancient nomadic tribes of China, Nepal, and Tibet used these dogs to protect sheep from predators. The Tibetan Mastiff is one of the largest and most protective breeds in the world. These dogs can reach 33 inches in height and a weight of 160 pounds. In 2014, it was reported that one became the most expensive dog in the world after being sold for a record $1.9 million.

Chow Chow $900 — $8,500

This Chinese breed is one of the oldest dog breeds existing today, and they used to be good at herding, hunting, guarding, and pulling. Now they are good companions, coming in multiple colors, including red, black, blue, cinnamon, and cream. And they have a unique black tongue. Purebred puppies can cost up to $8,500.

Löwchens $4,800 — $10,000

Löwchen means “little lion“ in German, and this breed is often given a ”lion” trim too. They have been recognized as a breed since the Renaissance and are even noticed in some Renaissance paintings. It used to be a dog for noblemen, and nowadays it’s quite rare, which makes them quite pricey.

Samoyed $4,000 — $11,000