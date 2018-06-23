This is How Odiyan Plans to Enter 100 Crore Club. Guess How Many Screens it Will Be Released on

The most anticipated film of Mollywood industry, starring Odiyan is approaching its final stages. The Mohanlal film is expected to be the second film from the industry to enter 100 crore club, after PuliMurugan’s grand success. The makers are making a grand release of the film to give it the best chances of breaking all existing box office records.

Odiyan in all probability will see the highest number of screens for a movie. It is expected to release on over 400 screens in Kerala alone. Actors like Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj with a pan south Indian appeal, along with Mohanlal would help the film to get more screens in other states.

It will also help the film that film has a subject that has universal appeal to it. Odiyan looks all set to be the next big thing from Mollywood.