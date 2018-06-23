This is what Donald Trump had done to make his daughter Ivanka a model at the age of 15

Vanity Fair’ reporter Emily Jane Fox made startling revelations about Trump’s relation with his daughter Ivanka through her book ‘Born Trump’.An instance where Trump gave a ‘candid advice’ about doing a breast implant to the then 15-year-old Ivanka was the highlight of the book. The book said that Trump wanted to plant Ivanka’s image as a runaway model and he thought a breast implant at 15 would aid in her future modeling career.

Trump heeded his sister Maryanne’s words to put off the idea of a breast implant to 15-year-old Ivanka, though he found nothing wrong with the idea.

The New York Post had at many occasions noted that Donald Trump made objectionable comments about his daughter, especially about her looks. Once he bragged if Ivanka had not been his daughter, he would have dated her! The specific incident came up during the interview by The Week in 2006 with Trump.

Trump found extreme pleasure in bragging about Ivanka’s hot body including during an interview with Howard Stern.

Ivanka Trump is considered as the most influential advisor of Trump. The recent ‘zero tolerance’ policy on the immigrants by Trump has affected little children which on being brought to his notice by Ivanka, he made a rethink. Last year, she showed her father some photos of the victims of Syrian gas attack that prompted Trump to launch air strikes against that country.

There have been criticisms against Ivanka for not speaking more forcefully against her father’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy which has harmed children and families.

The book ‘Born Trump’ includes a number of revelations like the one which says that for Trump’s children his win was totally unexpected. Ivanka herself had planned to return to her fashion brand the day after the election day. The book classifies the relation between Trump and Ivanka as a ‘distant’ one where he had never visited her while she was at boarding in Connecticut but did frequently send her paper cuttings about himself.