This is World’s Smallest Computer, You Won’t Beleive How Small It is

Technology is getting smarter and devices for sure are getting smaller, but how small do you expect a computer to get? Researchers at the University of Michigan claimed its engineers have produced a computer that’s 0.3mm x 0.33 mm, smaller than a rice grain. The previous smallest computer, IBM 1mm x 1mm will, therefore, be the second smallest from now.

Michigan team said the new invention is a lot more than just size. “We are about 10x smaller so we can fit in smaller spaces,” David Blaauw, a professor co-leading the project, said in an email statement. “Also, the IBM computer can’t sense its environment — it can send a code identifying itself but it does not sense its physical environment “

So What are the applications of this computer? Obviously, you are not going to take this out and type your documents, but this tiny computing technology opens doors for research in other fields- from Pressure sensing inside the eye, cancer studies, oil reservoir monitoring and much more.

The computer has limited features and its functionality will purely depend on what kind of activity it is required to do. Also, it won’t store data when it loses power, a trait it shares with IBM computer.

“We are not sure if they should be called computers or not. It’s more of a matter of opinion whether they have the minimum functionality required,” Blaauw said.