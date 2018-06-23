Visit at least once in your lifetime: Mount Abu

It is the only hill station in the desert state of Rajasthan. It lies in the Aravalli mountain range at an approximate elevation of around 1,220 meters above sea level, with its highest point being ‘Guru Shikhar’ which is at a height of 1,722 meters above sea level.

Being the only hill station in Rajasthan, it has been a popular retreat for the residents as a place away from the scorching desert heat. The place also has a significant place in the Hindu mythology as it is mentioned as the place.

Situated amidst lush green, forested hills on the highest peak in the Aravali range, Mount Abu is the summer capital for the Indian state of Rajasthan. Its cool and soothing climate makes it an ideal retreat. Explore a number of Jain temples, including the Dilwara Temples, a complex carved of white marble, or visit the nearby Achalgarh fort, which houses many beautiful temples of its own.