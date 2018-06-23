Wanna have sex during periods? ‘Period Sex Blanket’ is here for you

There is no medical reason why sex during periods is a bad idea if anything it’s a good idea as orgasms can help you alleviate your pain and cause periods to end sooner. But then the idea does make people feel squeamish because it can get messy. But then if money ain’t your concern, period sex blanket is something that you should consider.

The brains at a company called THINX have come up with this idea of a blanket, which is basically a larger version of period proof underwear. You could think of it as a huge, reusable sanitary pad for your bed which can absorb leakages of any sort and doesn’t stain. It is also machine washable.

CEO of THINX said the idea is to break the taboo of period sex- which is ‘totally natural’ and sometimes can ease the pain of menstrual cramps.

So fancy having one? Here is a price tag for you- 277 pounds which is roughly 25000 Indian rupees.