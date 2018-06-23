Watch Jacqueline Fernandez’s first on screen Lesbian kiss

After the success of her Bollywood flick ‘Race 3’, Jacqueline Fernandez is again set to rock again with the British psychological horror film ‘Definition of Fear’.

Jacqueline plays the role of a psychologist in the film which will be released in August. The film in which she dons the pivotal role features her first on-screen Lesbian kiss.

Her kiss scenes with co-stars like Emraan Hashmi in Murder 2, Siddhartha Malhotra in ‘A Gentleman’, Varun Dhawan in ‘Judwaa 2’ or Akshay Kumar in ‘Brothers’, have become a sensation among the youth. Now its time for ‘Definition of Fear’ which had been shot in 2014-15 and also screened at various film festivals.

The director of the movie is James Simpson and the locations include Ontario and Canada.