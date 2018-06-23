You will be shocked after knowing the whooping salary Alia Bhatt charged for Raazi

With the enormous success of the film Raazi at the box-office, Alia Bhatt has become one of the best actresses in Bollywood. Her sensational looks and praiseworthy acting skills, not only in the film Raazi but also in films like Dear Zindagi and Udta Punjab have won everyone’s hearts throughout the industry.

Alia Bhatt has indeed become a force to be reckoned with her current box-office success in the industry. Her recent film Raazi is doing superb in the market. An Indian period thriller film, Raazi is directed by the best in Bollywood, Meghna Gulzar. The movie is inspired by a real-life character named Sehmat Khan, an Indian Kashmiri woman who became a spy from India and got married to a Pakistani man during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Still Believes This Even After Her Best Friend Is Dating Her Ex-Boyfriend

Alia Bhatt gave a moving performance through her portrayal of Sehmat Khan. But, do you know how much she charged for her role in Raazi? Interestingly, Alia Bhatt has been charging far less than the other actresses in the industry, but she definitely charged a whooping fee for this film. Other than Alia Bhatt, Bollywood hunk Vicky Kaushal was also in the film opposite the cute Alia Bhatt.

Playing the lead in the film, she has given a performance of a lifetime and made a lot of fans among the audiences yet again. Evidently, Alia Bhatt has received a fat pay cheque of Rs 10 crore for playing the character of Sehmat Khan in the film.

Alia Bhatt is currently working on her next film Brahmastra with her alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and superstar Amitabh Bachchan.