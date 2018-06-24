3 Idiots sequel in the making; Rajkumar Hirani is scripting for the franchise

Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that he is planning a sequel to 3 Idiots. Although, it is yet to be seen if the same cast of Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be repeated.

Even though it’s been a decade since the film has been released, it is never too late for a sequel, especially that too the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film managed to become not just a cult but one of Aamir Khan’s most successful films.

It not only rocked the Indian box office but also Chinese box office when it released in the country. And this news has only triggered the curiosity of movie fans and also boost the old memories of 3 Idiots which entertains well in that time.

“I definitely want to make a sequel to 3 Idiots. In fact, Abhijat [Joshi, writer] and I started writing something a few days ago. But it’s still in the initial stage and we will take a fair amount of time to develop the script,” he was quoted as saying.

“They have almost finalised the script of Munna Bhai 3. Raju is keen to start work on it,” added Hirani.

Sanju, meanwhile, will hit the screens on June 29. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, will chronicle Dutt’s controversial life and is expected to throw light on his drugs problem, his mother Nargis’ death and of course, his run-ins with the law.

