Adah Sarma is a popular face for Hindi and Telugu audience. Even though she earned fame and reputation in Bollywood with her debut itself, playing a possessed woman in the 2008 horror film 1920, She did fewer roles in Bollywood and focused mostly on Telugu industry. The pretty actress has a few films lined up and they all look mouth-watering prospects.

Of all her exciting films, there is none more awaited than Vidyut Jamwal’s commando 3. Although the other films in the franchise wasn’t exactly a commercial success, Commando has generated a cult following, thanks mainly to Vidyut Jamwal’s action. But then in the second edition of Commando, Adah had given a performance that matched up to the energy levels of Vidyut and the fans are excited to see them together for once more.

Adah’s other project of interest is Charlie Chaplin 2, with Prabhu Deva in the lead. The film is a sequel to 2002 film Charlie Chaplin. The film went on floors on Thursday in Goa. Initially it was Tanya Ravichandran and Nikki Galrani considered for the female leads, but eventually, the role came to Adah Sarma, who will make her Kollywood debut.

