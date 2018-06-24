Accident at Kerala-Tamil Nadu border;3 Keralites dead

3 Keralites were dead in a car accident happened in Ganapathipalayam in Pollachi. The deceased are John Paul(33) who is from Iringalakuda in Thrissur, Jobi Thomas(30) from Perumbavoor, and Siji Balanand(33). John Paul was the manager of the Federal bank branch in Thrissur and Jobi worked as a clerk there. Siji worked in a private company.

The group of 6 people was returning after visiting the Valpara water walls, a famous tourist destination. The rest 3 persons suffered injuries.Binoy(Federal Bank Clerk), Abhilash and Binu had got injured in the accident and they were admitted in Pollachi Government Hospital.

See also:Bus falls into 500ft deep gorge, 6 Killed : terrible accident in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district

The accident happened at Ganapathipalayam near the Govindapuram Check Post under the Anamala police limits in Pollachi. The car reportedly hit a bike and after losing control hit a tree and tumbled upside down. The bike travellers suffered minor injuries. Thamizhselvan, his wife Banu Priya, their son one-year-old Mitran were the injured bike travellers. They are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Pollachi.