Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stops The Shooting Of Item Song Due to This Reason

Aishwarya Rai, who’s always under the media scan for her personal/professional front, is all set to enthral the audience with her upcoming film, Fanne Khan. The film is in the final stage of the shoot and only one song is left to be shot.

As reported by Pinkvilla, two days ago, Aishwarya arrived at the set to shoot the song but after hearing the lyrics, she changed her mind and asked the director and the producer to get lyrics edited and make it a ‘decent’ one

“The earlier song had raunchy lyrics. Aishwarya didn’t appreciate that and asked the Director and the producer to replace the song. The song was on the lines of ‘Fevicol Se’ and Aishwarya was uncomfortable to dance on it.”

“The makers of the movie, immediately obliged and a new song was taken in the film. The new song’s lyrics are some what like – Halka Halka Sa Khumar Hai,” reports a source.

Adds the source, “The choreographer and the director aren’t on the same page and the two days shoot of the song didn’t come out well. Aishwarya too wasn’t happy with it and finally expressed her displeasure on it.”

“With the leading lady being upset, the makers weren’t left with much of a choice. They have now decided to do some rehearsals and then shoot for it again in a day or two.” add source.