Anil Kapoor has to say this about his ‘silver screen living’

Anil Kapoor, the veteran Bollywood actor, in the total excitement of completing 35 years in the film industry. A class actor with a large fanfare around the globe, he has started to live the silver screen life since 1983, which has made him forget sometimes the real world.

He is currently in Bangkok for IIFA Awards from where he tweeted,”What a journey it has been! So many characters, so many opportunities to grow, & all the endless memories. I don’t really remember the life I had before I entered the movies because I truly started living on the silver screen. Blessed to be living my dream! #35yearsandCounting”.

(1983) Anil Kapoor as the aspiring music director “Prem Pratap Patialewale” in film ‘Woh Saat Din’.@AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/DunfL7wuhd — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) June 23, 2018

See also:‘7up’ Girl Adah Sarma All Set to Dazzle in these Upcoming Films. People Can’t Wait For it!

Along with the tweet, nostalgia-ridden Kapoor posted the pictures from the films which he has been a part of since 1983. The collection includes pictures from his 1983 movie ‘Woh 7 Din’ to 2018 flick ‘Race 3’.With a cosmopolitan array to the characters which he has played, the actor has been part of the international movies like ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol’ and also in the American TV series ’24’.

To the fans he has made a declaration which goes like this, “I have found my home, family, and happiness here! I am lucky to have experienced too much and received so much love every day”.Anil Kapoor feels blessed to be ‘known, recognized and appreciated ‘for the work that he does. He has thanked all of his colleagues and fans and feels blessed to be living his dream.

The upcoming movies of Anil Kapoor are ‘Fanney Khan’ in which he will star alongside Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ with his daughter Sonam Kapoor and the multistarrer ‘Total Dhamaal’ with Madhuri Dixit Nene.