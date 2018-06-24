Bollywood Actress Neha Sharma Came Up With Clarification On Her Selfie With Sex Toy: See Pics

Actress Neha Sharma is becoming a social media star but unfortunately for the wrong reasons. Last seen in the Bollywood film Tum Bin II, she is more in news for her workout videos. Unfortunately, this time people have been speculating ridiculous things for her thanks to one morphed picture.

The actress a few days back had shared a morning selfie in a bedroom on her Instagram account. With easy accessibility and few clicks, it is not a challenging task to morph pictures.

Neha Sharma’s selfie was morphed by placing a sex toy in the background and widely shared on Facebook, Twitter and even on WhatsApp. People made a big joke out of it without realising it is a fake, so much so that the actress herself had to pay heed and give a clarification.

See Morphed Pic:

It’s sad how misogynistic people can be..stop morphing pics and get cheap thrills out of it..this is the original pic.. pic.twitter.com/fmTqxtllYg — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) June 22, 2018

The actress expressed the sad situation of things on her Twitter account, posting her original picture once again. She wrote, “It’s sad how misogynistic people can be..stop morphing pics and get cheap thrills out of it..this is the original pic..” We quite agree it was indeed a cheap stunt by whoever started it.

People then started sharing the picture and making jokes on it, some even calling her a shame. Look at the kind of jokes that were shared on the morphed picture.