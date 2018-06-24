Common Fears of Indian Woman About Sex on the Wedding Night

The wedding day is one of the most anticipated days in the lives of most people, but then wedding night holds scares for most people. Poor sex education, lack of understanding with your partner(thanks to the arranged marriage) nervousness, lack of communication etc can all cause this. These are some of the common fears women encounter on their first night.

Will you be able to enjoy it?

The fact of the matter is that most couple will be left with hardly any energy at the end of the day. They would have had a long day with photo sessions and constant chatting to guests and very often are not in the right frame of mind to enjoy sex. But then women sometimes feel nervous to accept this and don’t communicate their trouble as they fear about setting their partner dull too early in the relationship.

I never knew this guy

Arranged marriages still continue to be the norm of the society. So woman meeting her husband is suddenly struck by a sense of fear that they have to share their mind and body with someone they are not familiar with.

You never had sex before

You may have watched it, you may have heard about it but you never did it. Sex can be quite nervous the first time you do it, more so if you are with a man you are not familiar with

Lack of Protection

It’s possible that you and your husband are at different places in your relationship in terms of when you want kids. Woman worry about men not wearing protection but is too skittish to speak about it often.

Different sexual preferences

A person’s sexual tastes can be so different from the other. Some woman likes it slow, and some men prefer to have things which can seem weird for a woman. It is important to communicate these differences

Well, there are any Number of fears you can imagine that a girl can have. The only solution is to have a better rapport with your partner and if you couldn’t have it before marriage, feel free to communicate at least on the first night