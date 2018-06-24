Cuteness Overeload! See Taimur Ali Khan’s Class Photo with Parents

Taimur Ali Khan is all set for a happy weekend. He and his parents along with his classmates and their parents posed for a picture. Obviously, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are in it. This is quite an adorable picture.

In the picture, Taimur seems all bewildered while Kareena looks the happiest. This picture could well end up in the walls of a particular school. Kareena shared it on Instagram.

Taimur’s mama Ranbir Kapoor is equally excited about the picture.

 

