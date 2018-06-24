Delicious & protein filled paratha- Chicken Keema Paratha

Chicken Keema Paratha Recipe is a delicious high protein paratha that you can have either for lunch or dinner. Try it out.

Chicken Keema Paratha

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 50 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For Chicken Keema Stuffing

1 teaspoon Cooking oil

4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 Tomato, finely chopped

2 Green Chillies, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1/2 teaspoon Red chilli powder

1 teaspoon Coriander (Dhania) Powder

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

1/2 teaspoon Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)

Salt, to taste

1 Chicken breasts, roughly chopped

1/4 cup Mint Leaves (Pudina), chopped

For the Paratha Dough

2 cups Whole Wheat Flour

1 teaspoon Salt

1 tablespoon Cooking oil

Ghee, for cooking

READ ALSO: Minced Lamb Meat Stuffed Indian Style Paratha: Ramadan Recipe

How to make