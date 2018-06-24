Fifa World Cup 2018: Watch All Goals Scored Yesterday

Fifa World Cup 2018 had three great games yesterday and none more exciting than the clash between Germany and Sweden. In case if you missed all the action, here is a quick highlight of each match

Belgium 5 – Tunisia 2

Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi scored for Belgium while Dylan Broken and Wahbi Khazri did it for Tunisia

Mexico 2 – South Korea 1

Carlos Vela took Mexico ahead in the game through a penalty kick at the 26th minute and Javier Hernandez later chipped in with another one at the 66th minute. Son Heung min scored the lone goal for South Korea in the 93rd minute

Germany 2 – Sweden 1

Germany came from behind at halftime to win this one. Toni Kroos’ 95th-minute goal proved decisive. Marco Reus had earlier scored for Germany at the 48th minute.

video courtesy : Fifa TV