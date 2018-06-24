First Look Poster of Upcoming Musical Comedy ‘Fanney Khan’ Released: See Pic

The first look of upcoming musical comedy ‘Fanney Khan’ starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao has been released on Saturday. The film has been directed by Atul Manjrekar and is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous!.

Anil, who recently completed 35 years in the industry, took to his Twitter account to share the quirky poster of himself and wrote, “Yeh aise hi ek #Fanney Khan ki kahani hai…meri kahani…”

Rajkummar too shared the poster and tweeted, “Here’s the first look of #FanneyKhan @AnilKapoor #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @RakeyshOmMehra @AtulManjrekar @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm Teaser out soon.”

The poster shows actor Anil Kapoor as a simple ordinary man carrying a bag on his shoulder, a steel lunch box in his one hand and a trumpet in other. Anil’s character seems to make it big in the music industry and is seen looking towards some great singers from the bygone era.

The word ‘Taal n Talent’ can be seen etched out in the background. Looking at the poster, one can assume that his character is likely to participate in a reality singing competition show to fulfil his dreams.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film will be unveiled on June 26.