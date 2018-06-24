‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie married in Scotland

‘Game of Thrones’ stars and lovers Kit Harington and Rose married on Saturday. The ceremony occurred in Aberdeenshire, Scotland in a romantic ceremony. The star-studded celebration was graced by the couple’s co-stars from ‘Game of Thrones’. The celebrations were set to continue at 12th-century Wardhill Castle which belongs to the bride’s family, reported a leading entertainment magazine.

Walking down the aisle, Leslie wore a delicate long-sleeve lacy dress. The actress wore a floral garland on her head along with a long white veil. Leslie was seen carrying a small bouquet of flowers. The groom looked dashing in his wedding suit. Harington was wearing a black jacket, cream-coloured vest and a pair of striped pants. The couple got engaged in September 2017, confirming the news in the old-fashioned way- a classified advert.

His role on Game of Thrones earned him an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. Harington is a native of London and attended the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama.

Leslie, born Rose Eleanor Arbuthnot-Leslie, first rose to fame in Season 1 of BBC’s hit drama Downton Abbey. She began appearing on Game of Thrones in Season 2 until her character, the wildling Ygritte, the love interest of Harington‘s Jon Snow, was killed off in Season 4. She currently stars on CBS All Access’ legal and political drama The Good Fight.

Leslie was born to a noble family in Scotland and was raised at Lickleyhead Castle, her family’s 15th-century ancestral seat. Her father is the Aberdeenshire Chieftain of Clan Leslie.