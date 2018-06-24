‘Hate Story’ actress latest photoshoot goes viral on internet : See Pics

Surveen Chawla is an Indian film actress and dancer. She started her career with television soap operas in the earlier days and ended up in appearing in the films. She is known for her roles in movies and serials like Hate Story 2 (2014), Ugly (2013), Parched (2015) and 24 (2016) etc. along with many others films. In 2018, she was seen in web series Haq Se.

Recently, she shared some hot and sexy pictures of her in a blue bikini on her Instagram page. Totally contrary to her Meher Mirza avatar.In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying the water waves as she poses in the middle of a pool.She wore a floral black lace beach kimono over her bikini and let her hair fall in place naturally.

