Here’s why Amitabh Bachchan rejected Rs. 1 Crore cheque from Shah Rukh Khan

The film industry is known as much for its friendship as it is for its controversies and rivalry. While we keep coming across the news of tiffs and controversies between two celebrities, there is also a lot we have heard about of friendships among people in the industry. A lot of times stars have gone on to appear in films just for the sake of friendship and sometimes without even charging a single penny.

Many may wonder why SRK offered such a hefty amount to the legendary star. Well, let us take you back a few years when Big B did a 10-minute cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer ‘Paheli’ in 2005. The film was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment. And that’s when Shah Rukh Khan offered him a Rs.10 million cheque for all his hard work. But Big B refused to accept it.

Narrating the incident in one of his earlier interviews, Shah Rukh Khan recalled that after finishing the shoot, he wanted to pay Big B (Rs 10 million) for the work he had done and so SRK got his office to write a cheque for the veteran. Poking fun at himself, SRK said that he doesn’t write cheques anymore as he ends up signing them ‘With love from Shah Rukh’.

Talking about Big B’s sweet gesture, SRK mentioned that he wrote him a letter on behalf of Red Chillies, thanking him for his support, but Big B said he would never take money for working with him. Admiring Big B’s dedication to his craft, SRK said that it’s not about the money but about the way he went about doing the film. SRK elaborated that every morning at 6, Big B would turn up happily on sets.

In 2005, ‘Paheli’ directed by veteran actor Amol Palekar, was selected as India’s official entry for Oscars. Together, Big B and SRK have appeared in numerous films like ‘Mohabbatein’ (2000), ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (2001), ‘Veer Zaara’ (2004), ‘Paheli’ (2005) and ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ (2006).