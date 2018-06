India beat Argentina in the Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament held in the Netherlands. In the second game, India defeated Argentina for 2-1.

The victory goals were shot by Harman Preet in the 17th minute and Mandeep in the 28th minute. A solace Argentina got with Gonzalo Peillat’s goal.

Yesterday India defeated their arch enemy Pakistan for 4-0.