INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2018: Yoga poses that will make hair grow super fast

Who will not love to have long hair?

It is a dream of every woman to have shiny, thick, strong and long hair.

But how many of you are really having that long and strong hair? Not many of us and that is all because of the present lifestyle, eating habits, pollution and stress. But you have a wonderful solution to get relief from this stress, grow your hair faster and at the same time remain in shape and fit.

And YOGA will help you achieve that. So, here are yoga poses for growing hair:

Sirasasana

Ustrasana

Vajrasana

Bhujangasana

Pranayam

All these five yoga poses are going to help in good digestion, proper blood flow and release stress as well.