Japan V Senegal: Keisuka Honda Squares it For Japan

This was the fourth meeting between Japan and Senegal with the African Side unbeaten on all previous three occasions. Senegal looked like it was going to repeat history by scoring a goal as early as the 11th Minute. It was Wague who put a cross in to the box which was not dealt with at the back post. The ball was gifted back to the African side an Youssouf Sabaly curled an effort which Eiji Kawashima saved, but only by punching in to the legs of Sadio Mane who turned it past the goalkeeper.

score: Japan2 – Senegal 2

Japan squared the score through Takashi Inui in 34th minute. Nagatamo got free on the left wing and splitted two Senegal defenders before laying the ball off to Inui who curled the effort in to bottom corner.

On 71st minute Senegal yet again went ahead with Moussa Wague. Niang attempted a back heel flick which he got wrong but fortunately his touch directed the ball perfectly to Wague, who charged in from the top of penalty area and blasted it past Kawashima for a goal.

Keisuke Honda once again made things even for Japan at the 78th minute. He teased in to a cross which the goal keeper came out to deal but creates confusion. Keisuke made sure to slot the ball home at back post.