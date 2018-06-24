Kerala IAS officer eats mid day meal with students to test food quality

A civil servant showed how to work in the ground level and check whether the government provided benefits are reaching in its apt quantity and quality to the beneficiaries. Alappuzha District Collector S.Suhas made a surprise visit to Sree Devi Vilasam (SDV) UP government school during the lunchtime to evaluate the nutritional value of the midday meal being served.

Suhas IAS posted about his school visit on Facebook and it got over 6000 likes and had been shared by 3000 people. The post said that the Collector was satisfied with the quality of the meal which included rice, curd, cucumber and potato curry. The school’s computer lab and library were also visited by him. Collector’s visit came as a surprise to the students first but later with his friendly approach flowers of smile bloomed on their faces.

K.P.Lathika, former Director of Education at the Zila level also accompanied collector on his visit. The school Head Master brought to their notice need for more space.