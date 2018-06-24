Know the close relation between Mohanlal and June 24

Mohanlal, called lovingly as ‘Lalettan’ by every Keralites around the world, apart from being a versatile actor is also a producer, singer and a businessman. The date June 24 in the year 2018 has an importance in his life.

Lalettan, who loves himself to be called as a performer rather than an actor, has taken charge as the President of AMMA(Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) on 24 June 2018. The actor who is known for his transformation from one role from the other keeping distinct features in each now seems to try that magic in real life too. Lal has donned the role of an actor, singer and even a magician. Now he has taken the sceptre of AMMA and the crowning ceremony has been blessed with the applause of his colleagues.

This 24th has marked another stunning introduction of this versatile actor into an arena which he has never been seriously set his feet on. Mohanlal will be featured for the first time in the small screen through Asianet’s Bigg Boss, the Malayalam version of the Hindi reality show of the same name. World’s biggest reality show’s Malayalam version is awaited by the Keralites with lots of expectations, which achieves significance considered with the Hindi counterpart’s massive success.

See also:Malayalam Bigg Boss : Here’s the list of celebrities may enter Mohanlal’s show

Bigg Boss will be aired on Asianet from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM.

The show is exceptionable compared to other reality shows as the anchor cannot be seen by the participants, who are brought together in a house with each and every room under CCTV surveillance. Lalettan will be an invisible ‘Boss’ who will order the tasks which have to be completed by the participants. There is also an option of a “confession room” where the participants are allowed to talk with the Bigg Boss. The show will be completed in a hundred days span.

Mohanlal’s cooperation with the Bigg Boss has come as a surprise for many as he is a person who keeps distance with the media and nobody has ever seen Lalettan coming even as a guest in any reality shows so far. People are waiting eagerly to see the performance of their favourite actor as an anchor. The star who is a sensation of generations in Malayalam Cinema is much expected by all to rock the small screen too.

As AMMA’s President Mohanlal has received the baton from former President Innocent in the AMMA Executive held at Crown Plaza Hotel in Cochin today. Actor Sidhiq has been elected as the Secretary, Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar have been elected as the Vice Presidents, Idavela Babu General Secretary and Jagdish as the treasurer. The Executive Members’ panel comprises Indrans, Baburaj, Asif Ali, Honey Rose, Aju Varghese, Jayasurya, Rachana Narayanankutty, Swetha Menon, Muthumani, Sudhir Karamana, Tini Tom and Unni Shivpal.