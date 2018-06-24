Maan Ki Baat- What Prime Minister Modi said in 10 points

Today was the 45th edition of ‘Maan Ki Baat’, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation on various topics.

Let’s go over the 45th ‘Maan Ki Baat’ in 10 points.

On the success of Yoga Day

“On June 21, on the occasion of fourth Yoga Day, the entire world came together. People from across the world practised yoga with immense enthusiasm and energy. From European Parliament in Brussels to UN headquarters in New York to Japanese naval ships people participated in various yoga events. In Saudi Arabia, a yoga event was organized and I was told that a number of ‘asanas’ were demonstrated by women.”

“Today, yoga is taking the shape of a “Wellness Revolution”. I am hopeful that this campaign will grow further and a large number of people will come together to embrace it.”

“It was a matter of great pride for Indians to witness our armed forces perform yoga on land, sea and sky – in submarines; on the snowy mountainous terrain of Siachen and even in mid-air, some 15 thousand feet above the earth.”

“Yoga works by breaking barriers, it helps in unifying people. Thousands of enthusiastic people set aside their differences of caste, religion, region, race and gender to make this event a grand success.”

“The concept of ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’, proposed by the rishis, munis and saints of our country, has been realized by this event.”

On Jallianwala Bagh massacre

“2019 marks 100 years of the horrific incident of Jallianwala Bagh – an incident that embarrassed entire humanity. The incident underlines the message that violence and cruelty can never solve any problem. The victory is always of peace and non-violence and sacrifice. Renunciation and martyrdom that is triumphant in the end.”

READ ALSO: PM Modi inaugurates new Metro section via video conference

On India-Afghanistan Test match in Bengaluru

“A few days back, a historic event took place in Bengaluru, yes I am talking about the India-Afghanistan Test match. We should be proud they played their first Test match vs India. Rashid Khan is an asset to the world of cricket, he was very good in IPL also.”

“The winning Indian cricket team showed sportsmanship in asking the Afghanistan team to pose together for photographs, sports is an excellent route to unite society and to showcase skills of our youth.”

“I congratulate both the teams. I am sure that in future as well we will play with the same sportsman spirit and grow together.”

On the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee

“On June 23, it was the death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee. He is known for his contributions in several fields, especially education, administration and parliamentary affairs.

“A very few people would know that he was the youngest vice-chancellor of Calcutta University. In 1937, Mukherjee invited Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore to deliver an address in Bengali at the convocation ceremony. This was the first instance when under the British rule someone had addressed the convocation in Bengali.”

On GST

“GST is about to complete one year. “One Nation, One Tax” was the dream of the citizens of this country. It has become a reality today. If anyone deserves a credit for “One Nation One Tax reform, it is the states.”

On Kabir Das

“Sant Kabir Das ji used his poetry to spread the message of social equality, peace and brotherhood. His work is a testimony of these ideas and his work is equally respected in today’s world as well.”