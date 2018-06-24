Maharashtra’s forensic lab prepares to train investigating officials and personnel

Maharashtra’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will soon initiate the steps to train investigating officials and police personnel from other states and countries.

“We are tying up with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) to divert certain courses towards us,” said SP Yadav, DGP (legal and technical). The move is expected to generate state-funds and to showcase the strength of state FSL’s infrastructure, globally.

The training will be organised at the state-level FSL and headquarters at Kalina. Once launched, Maharashtra will be the second state to train police officials and forensic scientists from abroad. The first was Gujarat. “Most people from abroad like to travel to Mumbai. This could also allow Indian talent to grow,” Yadav said.

A Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories (DFSL) official said the training centre had the capacity to accommodate 70 students including 28 residential fellows with the ability to add more capacity. “We have ten departments of toxicology, biology and serology, DNA, general analytics and instrumentation, prohibition and excise, ballistics, physics, cyber forensics, tape authentication and speaker identification (TASI) and psychology. Over the years, our capacity addition has ensured that no cases are sent outside Maharashtra for scientific analysis and crime detection.” Earlier, the Traffic Training Institute at Byculla in Mumbai had hosted foreign delegates for capacity building, said Yadav.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has DNA examining facilities at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad. The state government has deployed 45 mobile forensic support units in each of the nine police commissioners and 36 district police headquarters.

The state government has sanctioned five mini labs with divisions for toxicology and biology at Thane, Solapur, Dhule, Chandrapur and Ratnagiri, the official said. They will ensure that police unit can get samples tested before their quality is lost and reduce pendency. It plans to eventually run the FSLs 24X7 on lines of emergency services like hospitals, police and the fire brigade to solve pending cases and generate faster forensic evidence for law enforcement agencies.

Gujarat’s Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) and the affiliated Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) have seen teams from Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan attend courses there.

