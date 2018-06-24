Bollywood Actress Mahika Sharma Shares Porn Screenshot And Reveals Her Favourite Porn Star

Mahika Sharma is a 23-year-old actress who was born and brought up in Tinsukia, Assam. The actress has done minor roles in Bollywood movies ‘Mardaani’ and ‘Mr. Joe B. Carvalho’. She has also been part of many Assamese language projects including movies as well as daily dramas.

The actress has also worked in mainstream Hindi TV shows like Sab TV’s projects ‘FIR’ and ‘Tu Mere Agal Bagal’, Zee TV’s ‘Ramayan’, and a Disney project ‘The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir’.

The 23-year-old has made news many times owing to bold statements and a generally bold stance on living life. Of late there are reports of Mahika starring opposite British adult film actor Danny D in his Bollywood debut.

Mahika has been extremely vocal about her choice to watch adult movies and hasn’t shied away from controversies. In an interview to International Business Times, she expressed her likeness for Danny D and her views on watching porn.

“Danny D is very special to me. He has been my luck, my superhero and there is nothing wrong if I watch adult movies. I am 18+ and it’s my personal life. No one can stop me, if I will wish will work in porn. For trolls, they are losers and they need to get a life.”

And now the actress has once again made headlines by posting screenshots of Danny D’s adult movie on Instagram. She captioned the post so as to indicate sexual attractiveness towards the adult film actor. Here is the post:

