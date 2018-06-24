Mammootty and Suhasini team up again for this movie

Nobody in the 80s and 90s would forget the Malayalam movies like Katha Ithuvare, Koodevide, Ente Upasana, Pranam and Rakkuyilin Ragadasadassil which had left a deep imprint on the minds of the audience. Now the duo who adorned those movies is planning a comeback, yes, none other than Mega Star Mammootty and the charming Suhasini.

Mammootty and Suhasini are going to team up for an upcoming movie but not in a Mollywood production as you expect. The magical pair will be seen in the Telugu film industry. A biopic on YSR named Yatra will feature Mammootty and Suhasini. But as in Koodevide, if you are waiting to see that macho military lover of a school teacher turning up again you’ll be utterly disappointed. This time they are not coming as the couple on screen, though Suhasini will be playing a prominent role in the movie.

The film is directed by Mahi Raghav.

