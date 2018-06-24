Minor abducted by neighbours; drugged & raped

Yet another brutal rape, or in this case a gang rape has been registered.

In the city of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh a minor was abducted from her home and raped by 4 youths.

The girl, who was sleeping in her house, was abducted by four youths who live in the neighbourhood. The victim was a Class 10 student.

The police stated that in her FIR and recorded statement, she claimed that the four youths — one of them unknown to her — abducted her late on Friday night. She was sleeping in a room while her father was sleeping outside. There was no one else in the house. The four repeatedly raped her till Saturday morning.

When the parents notice the victim missing, they set out in search of her. One of the neighbours later heard some noises from a house in the area and found the girl unconscious.

A case has been charged in the four accused names under IPC section 376 D (gang rape) and provisions of the POCSO Act.

Even before the police could arrest the accused in the matter, one of them allegedly attempted suicide and later passed away in the hospital during treatment. His family blamed the victim’s family of murder.

“A case of gang-rape has been registered. Another case of attempt to suicide has been registered against the man. The probe is underway,” a police officer told the media.