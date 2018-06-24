More Than Hundreds Of Snakes Found In A Daily Worker’s House: Video

A daily worker in Bhadrak district of Odisha was shocked when he found out that his house built from sweat and toil is actually a good home for cobras! Bijay Bhuyan from Shyamapur village is now scared to even reside in his house, as he found not one but a pile of baby cobras crawling out of termite mound of his room. There were more than 100 hatchings of baby cobras in the mound.

Bijay’s daughter was so shocked when a baby cobra coiled on her leg from their drawing room. She ran in horror to her father, although the snake did not bite her, she was too shocked to have consciousness. Bijay did a close inspection of the room and in utter horror stared at a mound of termites and snakes crawling out of it. While talking to Hindustan Times, he was quoted, “There were not just one or two. The mound seemed to be full of snakes. I was so scared that I thought I was standing in a snake pit.” He was completely unaware of such a mound existing in his house.

See Video:

The local villagers immediately called an NGO called Snake Helpline for the rescue. The volunteers too had a tough time to get all the snakes out of the mound as the number was in hundreds! Mirza Mohd Arif of Snake Helpline said in the same report, “We found over 100 babies of monocled cobras and two common kraits. We also found 21 eggs from the mound. We are still looking for the mother cobra.” Bijay is obviously scared to stay in the house and the fact that the mother cobra is still missing is not a very good thought.

People in Odisha have been suffering and resultant deaths from snake bite in comparison to floods or cyclones. Snakes have been a bigger problem than natural calamities here.