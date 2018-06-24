Most dangerous train routes in the World – See Pics

Argo Gede Train Railroad – Indonesia

The Argo-Gede railroad runs from Jakarta to Bandung in Indonesia. It is an extremely high route that runs across the Cikurutug pylon trestle bridge that can send a shiver running down your spine. What is most eerie is the sheer huge drop deep down in the subtropical valley below. Although, tourists will be rewarded with fascinating views, the bridge itself is unfenced making it unsafe inspite of counter claims by its engineers. Accidents have occurred in the past. Among which, the last major one took place in 2002 when the train derailed but miraculously no one was hurt.

Bamboo Trains, Cambodia

Cambodia’s train routes were built by the French but many were subsequently destroyed by the dreaded Khmer Rouge regime. Locals then started utilizing the bamboo train routes as they called them because of using handmade carts that wee propelled across the tracks for domestic use. It was highly dangerous but today some of these carts have been fortified and used as a tourist attraction.

The Death Railway, Thailand

Have you ever heard or seen the iconic war movie “Bridge on the River Kwai”? Well!! This is the very same track of railroad that passes through the river which featured in the film. The Death railway, as it is called, is located in Kanchanburi Province in Thailand bordering Myanmar. It was this section on which hundred of British and American POW’s died during its construction under the Japanese in WWII. The track is of course very scenic and runs through lush forest cover.

Aso Minami Route, Japan

Would you ride a train that passes through an active volcano? Believe it or not, the Aso Minami train route passes through Japan’s most active volcanic region. Regardless of how good the system authorities cannot predict when an eruption could happen. The proof of such impending danger is well furnished in the lava burnt forest bordering the track.

Devil’s Nose Train, Ecuador

The Nariz Del Diablo train route in Ecuador has been aptly named and translates as The Devil’s Nose. Running high up in the Andes Mountains, it can actually scare you out of your wits, because it is one of the scariest train rides in the world. Located at a very high altitude of 9000 ft, it well qualifies as one of the most dangerous train routes in the world. Thrill seekers can even experience old boxcars which cling onto to steep mountain inclines.

Kuranda Scenic Railroad, Australia

The Kuranda Scenic railroad is breathtaking as it is dangerous. It runs through some spectacular forest surroundings which happens to be part of the Barron Gorge National Park. At, certain spots, the train passes extremely close to waterfalls which spray the entire train with water. The train route runs from cairns in Australia to kuranda which is North Queensland’s world heritage rain forest.

Chennai-Rameswaram Route, India

This is one awesome train route which runs across a huge length of track measuring 2,065 meters. The Pamdan Railway Bridge constructed in 1914 runs upon an extremely low level cantilever sea bridge connecting South India to the island of Rameswaram part of the state of Chennai. If you happen to look out of the train windows, all you will see is just the sea and not path or road. It is a lifetime experience if you are upto to it.

Tren a las Nubes, Argentina

It took 27 years to complete this railroad which included one of the most dangerous zigzagging spirals across mountain terrain. The Tren a las Nubes in Argentina is more of an airplane ride as it passes through clouds high up in the mountains of North central Argentina near the Chilean border. The route is so extensive that it runs through 21 tunnels and 13 equally spectacular bridges.

White Pass and Yukon Route, Alaska, USA

The White Pass and Yukon route is a narrow gauge rail route linking Skagway in Alaska with Whitehorse Yukon. There is nothing deadlier than this railway route which practically hugs the steep cliffs it runs through. The railroad was built in 1898 during the height of the Klondike gold rush and used extensively. Today however it is only used as a tourist attraction.

Georgetown Loop Railroad, Colorado, USA

The USA is full of narrow gauge railroads but this one in the Rocky Mountains can well be the most dangerous train routes in the world. It is located in Clear Creek County and was built to help prospectors reach the silver mines in the area. The scariest part of the railroad route is the Devil’s gate Bridge where the train needs to move as slow as possible for fear of the bridge giving way.