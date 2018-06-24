PM Modi inaugurates new Metro section via video conference

Along with conducting the 45th episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugrated the new Metro section.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Delhi Metro’s Mundka-Bahadurgarh section of Green Line.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony via video conference, the Prime Minister said that this metro line will bring employment opportunities for local people in Bahadurgarh.

“There is a direct link between connectivity and development. The Metro will bring more colonies, more people coming to Bahadurgarh. It will also mean more employment opportunities for local people,” he said.

The Prime Minister further congratulated the people of Haryana and Delhi on the commencement of this new section of the Delhi Metro.

“It is gladdening to see Bahadurgarh connected with the Delhi metro. This is the third place in Haryana, after Gurugram and Faridabad to be connected like this,” he added.

The Prime Minister said government’s priority is to build convenient, comfortable and affordable urban transport systems in every city.

“Our Government brought out a policy relating to Metros. This is because we felt aspects relating to Metro systems need greater coherence and work as per a basic set of standards, ” he added.

Prime Minister Modi further stated that the Metro, which is considered the gateway to Haryana, will bring convenience to many people.

“We have seen how the Metro in Delhi has positively impacted the lives of citizens. Bahadurgarh is witnessing tremendous economic growth, there are several educational centres there, students from there even travel to Delhi,” the Prime Minister added.

He further emphasised on ‘Make in India’ saying that government is aiming to make coaches of the Metro in India itself in order to boost the campaign.

“We also want to boost make in India by making coaches of the Metro in India itself. Several nations helped us in the making of the Delhi Metro and other Metros, and now, we are helping other nations by designing coaches for their Metro systems,” he added.

The Prime Minister also linked the process of making Metro systems to cooperative federalism and said the Centre and the respective state Governments are working together to build Metro in every city.

“New India requires new and smart infrastructure. We have worked on roads, railways, highways, airways, waterways and i-ways. There is an unparalleled focus on connectivity and ensuring development projects are completed on time,” he noted.

READ ALSO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to India on TODAY’S ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Mundka-Bahadurgarh section

The Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor is of 11kms long, fully elevated. The Mundka-Bahadurgarh stretch, with seven stations, is an extension of the existing Green Line from Inderlok to Mundka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the facility using the remote control from his office.

Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the function in Bahadurgarh. The services on the new corridor will begin from 4 pm on June 24.

The metro rail safety body has already given approval for starting passenger services. After the opening of this corridor, the entire Inderlok-Bahadurgarh section would become 26-km long. With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 288 km with 208 stations. This section will be the metro’s third line of connectivity to Haryana.

Metro services are already operational in Gurgaon and Faridabad. “This entirely elevated section will not only connect the capital city with Bahadurgarh but also provide connectivity to many suburban areas of Mundka, Ghevra and Tikri Kalan,” the metro authorities had earlier said.

In Delhi, the stations will be Mundka Industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan and Tikri Border, while in Haryana, it will be Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand and City Park.