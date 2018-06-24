Practice These 5 Naturally Anti-Inflammatory Yoga Poses for Chronic Inflammation

Inflammatory diseases. Inflammatory diseases include a vast array of disorders and conditions that are characterized by inflammation. Examples include allergy, asthma, autoimmune diseases, coeliac disease, glomerulonephritis, hepatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, reperfusion injury and transplant rejection.

1. Child’s Pose

Child’s Pose is a restorative, mild inversion that allows your head to drop below your hips. It naturally relieves stress, anxiety, and fatigue while stretching your back, ankles, and hips.

How to Practice Child’s Pose:

Find a Tabletop position with your shoulders stacked over your wrists and your hips stacked over your knees

Bring your big toes together while keeping your knees wide

Gently sit your hips towards your heels, allowing your torso to rest between your knees with your arms extended forward

Hold for 5-7 breaths

2. Supine Twist

Yoga twists wring out all the negativity and pain from your body. They gently massage your organs and encourage new blood flow to them. Supine Twist is a fantastic, gentle twist to generate flexibility in your spine and reduce chronic inflammation.

How to Practice Supine Twist:

Lie on your back and hug your knees toward your chest

Drop both knees to the right, with the option to place a yoga block under your knees for more comfort

Extend your arms out like a capital “T” directly in line with your shoulders

Gaze in the same or opposite direction of your knees, depending on how your neck feels

Hold for 5-7 breaths on each side

3. Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

Half Lord of the Fishes Pose is a slightly deeper twist that continues to reduce chronic inflammation, detox your digestive system, and cleanse your organs.

How to Practice Half Lord of the Fishes Pose:

Find a comfortable seat with both legs extended and bring your right foot to the outside of your left quad

Bring your left foot to the outside of your right hip, and ensure both of your hips are still rooted firmly on the mat

Bring your left elbow to the outside of your right knee, and your right hand behind you for stability

Stay mindful of your spine here – continuously lengthen your spine by drawing the crown of your head towards the sky

Hold for 5-7 breaths on each side

4. Triangle Pose

Triangle Pose helps you develop flexibility in your hamstrings while toning your legs and core. When practised often and in alignment, this pose helps to reduce stress and increase your stability.

How to Practice Triangle Pose:

Find Warrior II Pose

Keep your feet as they are, but straighten both legs

Reach your front arm forward until you feel a stretch in your oblique

Bring your front arm down to rest on your front thigh, shin, a block, or the floor

Bring your opposite arm straight up to maintain your outstretched “T” shape

Gaze towards your top hand

Hold for 5-7 breaths on each side

5. Bridge Pose

Bridge Pose offers a gentle stretch to your chest, neck, spine and hips. While helping to relieve chronic inflammation by improving blood circulation, it can also help to reduce anxiety and mild depression.

How to Practice Bridge Pose:

Begin on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor

Place your hands by your hips with the palms facing down

Inhale and lift your hips, and bring your chest closer to your chin

Keep your core strong and create one long line from your shoulders to your knees

Hold for 5-7 breaths