Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to India on TODAY’S ‘Mann Ki Baat’

And once again the nation gets ready to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in India and abroad in the 45th episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at 11 am today.

The programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan.

It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. And will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website – www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 PM.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Prime Minister said, the diverse thoughts and inputs received for Mann Ki Baat have greatly enriched the platform.

READ ALSO: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Odisha super speciality hospital; Dharmendra Pradhan hits back

WHAT WILL PM MODI SPEAK ON?

PM Modi is also likely to break his silence on the brutal killings of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and rifleman Aurangzeb in Jammu and Kashmir recently. He is expected to raise the issue of terrorism and unilateral Ramzan ceasefire.

In his last Mann ki Baat on May 27, the Prime Minister congratulated the six-member women team of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini who sailed 22,000 nautical miles in 254 days to circumnavigate the globe. He had also lauded Fit India Challenge saying,“ When I say ‘Fit India’, I believe that the more we play, the more we will inspire the country to come out and play. People are sharing videos of Fitness Challenge on Social Media. Everybody is now getting connected with this FitIndia Campaign. People from the film fraternity, Sports, common citizens, members of armed forces, school teachers or even those toiling in fields and farms, their rising notes are building up a crescendo.”